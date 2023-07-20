Thriving underground market for high-end chips in China after US export ban

BEIJING/SHENZHEN – A thriving underground market for top-end US graphics chips in China has laid bare the technological gap between the two superpowers.

Small quantities of A100 and H100 chips manufactured by Nvidia are still reportedly available on many Chinese e-commerce platforms despite being banned for export by the United States in 2022 over “national security” concerns.

Such hardware components are used in artificial intelligence, cost more than US$10,000 (S$13,250), and have been increasingly sought after in China after the roll-out of ChatGPT in the US. Chinese firms want to create their own version of the highly intelligent chatbot.

The below-the-counter trade has apparently flourished as the US reportedly mulls over further curbs on such powerful chips, with the two countries’ tech rivalry showing few signs of easing.

The US, its partners and allies such as Japan and the Netherlands dominate key areas of the semiconductor supply chain, and have recently moved to tighten the transfer of critical technology to China.

But checks by The Straits Times found many listings for high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) on Chinese e-commerce platforms ranging from Xiaohongshu to Pinduoduo and JD, although often with inflated prices and dubious warranty status.

One seller, whose IP address is shown to be from Shanghai, quoted 125,000 yuan (S$23,000) for the A100. The A800, a version of the A100 with reduced capabilities for the Chinese market, was priced at 108,000 yuan.

Another Guangdong-based seller, who declined to be named, said: “There are no longer any authorised agents for this model (A100). Any guarantee would be by the seller.”

Nvidia’s GPUs are widely considered to be industry-leading and are used in laptops, data centres and cars.

The firm’s market value briefly crossed the US$1 trillion mark in May amid the generative AI boom in the past year. Other than Nvidia, other key players in this sector include AMD and Intel, which are also American.

Nvidia declined comment when asked about media reports that said further US government curbs on its chips, including the cleared-for-China A800, could be on the cards. It said via e-mail that it complies with all US government export restrictions.

“We continue to work with our customers in China to satisfy their planned or future purchases with alternative products and may seek licences where replacements aren’t sufficient.”

Vendors at electronics malls in the Huaqiangbei shopping street in tech hub Shenzhen were quick to tout locally made alternatives, when asked about the A100.

Sellers told ST that users with the A100 run a high risk of being left without a warranty if there are any problems with the chips, adding that it is a safer bet to buy locally made alternatives.

But they conceded that the raw processing power of the local alternatives fall short of the A100, even though “many of our customers find them good enough”.