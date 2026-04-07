Three unconscious, one missing after scaffolding at worksite near Tokyo collapses

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TOKYO – Scaffolding 40m high collapsed at a construction site near Tokyo on April 7, with an emergency call reporting that multiple workers fell from the structure, the local authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 4.25pm at a site at a complex belonging to JFE Steel in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the authorities.

The authorities said five people were caught up in the accident during crane demolition work at the portside complex, with three of the four rescued people unconscious and one missing. They added that some may have fallen into the water. KYODO NEWS