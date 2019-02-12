Three South Korean men hospitalised after eating pufferfish in Jeju

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three South Korean men who ate pufferfish in Jeju city have been hospitalised for poisoning.

The trio, who reported symptoms of pufferfish poisoning at 2.53pm on Sunday (Feb 10), were taken to a hospital in Jeju by ambulance.

Two of them, including a 57-year-old man surnamed Kim, are currently warded in intensive care in critical condition, while the third person is reportedly not in a life-threatening state.

The men complained of nausea and dizziness after eating pufferfish that they had cleaned at their house.

Toxins in the pufferfish's reproductive system are lethal, and by ingesting just 0.5mg can cause death in adults.

Deaths from swellfish poisoning are the most common among fatal accidents caused by naturally occurring poisonings.

In Japan, the fish is considered a delicacy, called fugu, but only a licensed fugu chef can prepare the fish for consumption.