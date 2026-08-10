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Three found clinging to capsized boat off Incheon after 11 hours missing

The capsized motorboat used by three men who were rescued early on Aug 10 after being found clinging to it near Choji Island off Ongjin County.

SEOUL – Three men who had gone fishing off Incheon were rescued on Aug 10 while clinging to their capsized motorboat, more than 11 hours after they lost contact with their families, South Korean authorities said.

The men, all in their 20s or 30s, were found wearing life jackets at about 6.12am local time in waters near Choji Island off Ongjin County, according to the Incheon Coast Guard. All three were in stable condition.

The men had left Wangsan in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Aug 9 aboard a 0.28-ton motorboat to go fishing.

One of the men’s wives reported him missing to the police at about 10.30pm after she was unable to reach him following their last phone call at about 7.10pm.

The Coast Guard launched a search operation, deploying patrol vessels, aircraft and boats from other agencies in waters around Choji Island and nearby Jawol Island. The men were found during the search.

The Coast Guard said it would investigate the circumstances of the accident. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK