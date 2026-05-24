3 dead and 17 missing after flooding in China’s Chongqing

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BEIJING – The death toll has risen to three with 17 missing following flooding in the Chongqing municipality of south-western China, China’s state-run Xinhua reported.

That was as of 2.30pm on May 24 , after Chongqing’s Yongchuan district was hit with sudden extreme rainfall from the night of May 23 to early hours of May 24 , Xinhua said.

Rescue work is underway.

China’s state planner allocated 20 million yuan ( S$3.77million ) in central budget outlays for disaster recovery and the restoration of infrastructure and public services in Chongqing, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its public Wechat account on May 24 . REUTERS