SEOUL - A divorce court in South Korea on Dec 6 awarded the former wife of Chey Tae-won, chairman of the country’s second-largest conglomerate SK Group, a lump sum alimony of 100 million won (S$103,740) and 66.5 billion won (S$68.9 million) in division of assets. This was just 4.8 per cent of what she had sought.

Here are the three largest “happy never after” chaebol divorce settlements in South Korea.