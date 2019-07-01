Thousands ordered to evacuate as heavy rain hits southern Japan

TOKYO (DPA) - About 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes on Monday (July 1) as torrential rains pounded southern Japan, authorities said.

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned of mudslides and swollen rivers on the southern island of Kyushu, as heavy rains were expected to continue in the region.

Authorities issued an evacuation order to about 6,000 residents in the city of Ichikikushikino in Kagoshima prefecture.

Rainfall of up to 200 millimetres was forecast for the southern Kyushu and up to 100 millimetres for the northern Kyushu, the south-western island of Shikoku and the Kinki region by Tuesday morning, according to the agency.

A year ago, torrential rains in western Japan triggered floods and landslides, killing more than 220 people, the largest number of deaths in three decades.