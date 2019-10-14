Thousands of pro-democracy protesters throng Hong Kong's Chater Garden

HONG KONG - Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered at Hong Kong's Chater Garden in Central district on Monday evening (Oct 14) for the first rally that has been approved since a face mask ban came into effect on Oct 5.

The crowd swelled from earlier hundreds to occupy the garden and spilled to surrounding areas.

Many of them, not wearing masks but donning black tops, chanted slogans like "It's my right to wear a mask" and "fan gong" or anti-communism in Cantonese.

This rally was called in support of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a proposed US legislation aimed at reviewing Hong Kong's special trading status and potentially sanctioning some Chinese officials.

Among the attendees was Ms Daisy Chan, 28, who wore a face mask and said since this is an approved rally, there is no need to be afraid. The clerk works in New Territories and specially made her way down to Central to show her support.

Asked if the face mask ban would prompt her to shift from a peaceful protester to the frontlines, Ms Chan said: “I didn't have the courage so I won’t go to the frontlines but I will come out in my capacity as a peaceful protester, even if I’ve to wear a mask I will also turn up.”

Hong Kong has been reeling from often massive and violent protests since June against what is seen as Beijing’s tightening grip on the Chinese-ruled city.

The protests were triggered by a now-abandoned extradition Bill but have widened into a pro-democracy movement and an outlet for anger at social inequality in the city, which was ranked in January as the world’s least affordable housing market for a ninth consecutive year by a global survey, Demographia International Housing Affordability Study.