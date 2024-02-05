Thousands of passengers face flight cancellations as snow creeps towards Tokyo

TOKYO - Dozens of flights were cancelled as Japan’s Kanto plain, home to the capital and more than 44 million residents, is forecast for heavy snow on Feb 5 and dangerous road conditions.

ANA Holdings halted 34 domestic inbound and outbound flights at Tokyo on Feb 5 as well as airports in Akita, Hiroshima and other big cities, disrupting plans for about 4,170 travellers, the carrier said.

Japan Airlines cancelled 54 domestic flights to and from Haneda Airport, impacting about 6,160 passengers. The air carrier cancelled one Tokyo to Seoul flight, affecting about 200 people.

There are also delays on other international routes.