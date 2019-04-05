Thousands flee wildfire in South Korea's eastern coast, one dead: Yonhap

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - A wildfire in South Korea killed one person and forced more than 4,000 people to flee their homes, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday (April 5).

The fire broke out in eastern Gangwon province on Thursday evening, spreading to the seaside holiday city of Sokcho. It burned about 385ha of land and 310 homes, warehouses and other buildings, Yonhap reported, citing the government.

The National Fire Agency mobilised about 2,700 emergency personnel, with firefighters arriving from across the nation, but strong winds were complicating efforts to control the blaze.

About 4,230 citizens had been evacuated to gymnasiums and schools, and 52 schools would be closed on Friday.

The authorities issued the highest-level alert - level three - and President Moon Jae-in has told officials to take all measures necessary to battle the inferno.

The government has deployed about 45 helicopters, 77 firefighting vehicles and 13,000 personnel from around the country to contain the fire.

Police found the body of a man on a road, apparently dead as a result of the fire, Yonhap said.

Eleven others were injured, but that toll was expected to rise on Friday.

Local officials said the fire broke out alongside a road in Goseong, which is located about 210km north-east of the capital Seoul.

It quickly spread to a nearby mountainside, forcing the evacuations.

"As the wind is especially strong, we are focusing more on reducing casualties than extinguishing the fire," Gangwon Governor Choi Moon-soon was quoted by Yonhap as saying.