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Thousands evacuated in north-west China after heavy rain, flooding

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Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the area, CCTV said. 

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the area, CCTV said. 

PHOTO: AFP

  • Heavy rain and flooding in Shaanxi province caused road collapses and infrastructure damage, forcing over 25,000 evacuations in 24 hours.
  • Since July 30, more than 140,000 people have been evacuated due to ongoing floods in Shaanxi, with heavy rain expected to continue.
  • Typhoon Dolphin will hit eastern China soon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, increasing risks of floods and landslides across many regions.

AI generated

HONG KONG – Heavy rain and floods in China’s north-western province of Shaanxi have caused roads to collapse, and damaged bridges and power and communications infrastructure, forcing the evacuation of more than 25,000 people in the past 24 hours, public broadcaster CCTV reported on Aug 6.

The broadcaster showed footage of roads eroded by flood waters and rescue staff helping to transport relief supplies, including water and rice by foot, in Shaanxi’s Zhen’an County in Shangluo City.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the area, CCTV said. More than 140,000 people have been evacuated in Shaanxi since July 30, CCTV said, citing the local authorities.

It comes as China braces for Typhoon Dolphin, which is expected to make landfall along the country’s eastern coast from Shanghai to Fujian between Aug 9 and 10. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds.

After landfall, the typhoon could later interact with cold air to bring even heavier rainfall to northern China than to the east coast, the authorities said.

Large parts of the country, including in Heilongjiang, Jilin, Shaanxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi and Hainan, will experience heavy to torrential rain, the authorities said, as they warned people to be vigilant about landslides, floods and other disasters.

High temperatures will be widespread with central and eastern regions posting temperatures exceeding 38 deg C. In the Turpan Basin in north-western Xinjiang, highs of above 42 deg C are expected. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.