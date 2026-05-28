Thirteen dead after overloaded bus rear-ends truck in central China

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BEIJING – A passenger bus packed with 16 people, well above its nine-seat rated capacity, crashed into the back of a large truck in central China’s Henan province early on May 28 , killing 13 people, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The collision took place at 2.40am on a section of the G40 highway running from Shanghai to Xian in Shaanxi province.

The SAIC MAXUS passenger bus involved in the collision was rated for nine passengers but had 16 people on board.

The passenger bus rear-ended a semi-trailer truck travelling ahead. REUTERS