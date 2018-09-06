Two Koreas agree to hold third summit in Pyongyang on Sept 18

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The third inter-Korean summit will take place in Pyongyang from Sept 18-20, Seoul's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong said Thursday (Sept 6).

Mr Chung, who returned from Pyongyang late Wednesday as South Korean President Moon Jae-in's chief special envoy, said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his commitment to denuclearisation, and that the joint liaison office will be opened before the summit.

"South and North agreed to hold the inter-Korean summit from Sept 18 to 20 in Pyongyang, and to hold working-level talks at Panmunjom next week," Mr Chung said.

The working-level talks will deal with security, communication and press related elements of the summit, Mr Chung said.

"The summit will deal with the execution and direction of the Panmunjom Declaration, and discuss ways to realise denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, establishing permanent peace and shared prosperity (of the two Koreas)."

Mr Chung also said that Mr Kim expressed his commitment to "complete denuclearisation" and to work closely with Seoul and Washington.