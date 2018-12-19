Third Canadian citizen reportedly detained by Chinese authorities

BEIJING - China has reportedly detained a third Canadian, following the arrest of a former diplomat and businessman that were widely seen as retaliatory moves against the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canada's National Post reported a Global Affairs Canada official confirming that a third person has been detained by Chinese authorities, although the spokesman did not link the latest arrest to the Huawei fracas.

Global Affairs Canada is the international arm of the Canadian government and provides consular services to Canadians as well as manages the country's diplomatic relations.

The spokesman said the office was "aware of a Canadian citizen" being detained, but gave no further details, citing the Privacy Act, said The National Post.

But when asked at a regular press briefing on Wednesday (Dec 19), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: "I have not heard about this."

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor are still being held by the Chinese authorities, which have accused the two men of suspected activities threatening its national security.

Their detention in China comes on the heels of the arrest of Ms Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, in Vancouver.

Ms Meng faces extradition to the United States, where she has been accused of flouting Iran sanctions. She is out on bail and will return to court early next year.

The National Post cited sources saying the detained Canadian was neither a diplomat nor an entrepreneur in China.

China has been locked in a diplomatic row with Canada over Ms Meng's arrest. The Chinese government had warned Canada of "grave consequences" if Ms Meng was not released.