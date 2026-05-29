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Thermos recalls 4 million vacuum food jars in China over defective stoppers

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BEIJING – Thermos is voluntarily recalling four million vacuum food jars in China, China’s state market regulator said in a notice on May 29, citing risk of injury as “sealing stoppers may forcefully eject when opened” if perishable food or beverages have been stored for an extended period of time.

The company is recalling two models of high-vacuum stainless steel food jars manufactured between 2011 and 2023, the notice showed. Thermos will provide affected consumers with new sealing stoppers with pressure relief valves and cover related costs.

In April, Thermos recalled 8.2 million jars and bottles in the United States, citing a similar hazard after it received reports of consumers who were struck and injured by the ejecting stoppers, a notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission showed. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.