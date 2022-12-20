The world fears a new China Covid-19 wave, ponders how to help Xi Jinping

WASHINGTON – Officials and global health experts are anxiously watching a Covid-19 surge in China, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than a million people through 2023.

Some US and European officials are struggling to figure out how, or if, they can help mitigate a crisis they fear will hurt the global economy, further constrain corporate supply chains and spawn new coronavirus variants of concern.

“We have made that point that we are prepared to help in any way they might find acceptable,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Advance preparation of the healthcare system, accurate and shared data collection, and open communication are all important to battling mass coronavirus infections, say health experts from countries outside China who struggled through their own Covid-19 waves. Many of those elements appear to be lacking in China, they say.

President Xi Jinping has long insisted that China’s one party-system is best suited to handle the disease, and that Chinese vaccines are superior to western counterparts, despite some evidence to the contrary.

Democratic governments find themselves in a difficult spot diplomatically, wanting to help stem a burgeoning crisis with global and domestic health and economic implications in a way that the Chinese government might be willing to accept.

“China’s vaccine nationalism is deeply tied to Xi’s pride… Accepting Western assistance would not only embarrass Xi, it would also pierce his oft-propagandised narrative that China’s governance model is superior,” said Mr Craig Singleton, deputy director of the China programme at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies.

European and US officials are conducting careful behind-the scenes talks with their Chinese counterparts, while issuing deliberately worded public statements intended to make clear that the ball is in Beijing’s court.

To ask or not to ask

One area of potential Western assistance involves whether China would accept BioNTech’s updated mRNA vaccine designed to target currently circulating Omicron-related virus variants, which many experts believe is more effective than China’s shots.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the issue in a visit to Beijing in November, along with BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin.

But the United States and other Western countries are not openly encouraging China to accept Western-made mRNA vaccines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters on Thursday.

“We stand ready to help any country in the world with vaccines, treatments, anything else that we can be helpful with,” he said.