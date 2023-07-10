The super rich are snapping up Tokyo’s new ultra-luxury homes

TOKYO – The lack of uber-luxury apartments in Tokyo, a city otherwise full of indulgent shopping choices, has long baffled foreign investors.

But that’s starting to change as new developments with sweeping views, swimming pools and 24-hour valets are snapped up by local and overseas buyers taking advantage of a weaker yen and low interest rates.

At The Kita, a complex designed by award-winning architect Kengo Kuma, a penthouse residence with a rooftop infinity pool was sold last week for around US$50 million (S$67 million), according to its Vancouver-based developer Westbank Corp.

The 507 sqm unit has a view of the lush forest surrounding the nearby Meiji Shrine.

That deal followed the start of sales for the 1,002-unit Mita Garden Hills by top developer Mitsui Fudosan Co., where one 3-bedroom unit was offered for 590 million yen (S$5.6 million) in February.

The sales were widely seen as the main reason the average selling price of new apartments in the Tokyo area doubled year-on-year in March.

Price gains have moderated since then, but were still up 60 per cent in April and 48 per cent in May, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.

“The market here is very much under-supplied. That’s why there’s strong demand,” said Mr Tetsuya Kaneko, the head of research at real estate company Savills. “Also, inbound and full reopening of the border helped.”

Japan’s rich, seeking privacy and assisted by private bankers, often turn to off-market deals in which properties aren’t listed.

With new, high-end apartments, developers tend to shroud price details in secrecy. But the eye-popping prices of big, luxury developments don’t remain secrets for long.

Later this year, Mori Building Co will finish its Azabudai Hills project near the central district of Roppongi.

Of the 1,400 luxury units, 91 are Aman-branded residences. A penthouse unit in the 64-storey tower has already reportedly been sold for around 20 billion yen, the highest price ever recorded for a Japanese apartment, according to Savills.

For millionaires on more modest budgets, Toranomon Hills Residential Tower, another Mori development, has a three-bedroom unit with a view of Tokyo Tower for resale at 890 million yen, according to a realtor.

Mori pioneered the development of sprawling, mixed-use developments in central Tokyo. Its Roppongi Hills project, which opened in 2003, is credited for introducing the appeal of high-rises to Japan’s wealthy home buyers.

Traditionally, many of them avoided conspicuous properties, preferring quiet, standalone properties in Tokyo’s western districts.