When the "unsinkable" Titanic fatally struck an iceberg on its way from Southampton in England to New York City in the early hours of April 15, 1912, 705 of its 2,200 passengers and crew survived. Of these, six were Chinese.

The identities of these men, who managed to escape perishing in the frigid waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, have largely been unknown for a century. They certainly never made it into the 1997 Hollywood blockbuster movie by director James Cameron.