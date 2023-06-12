‘The shows must go on,’ says Beijing comic after furore over army joke

BEIJING – The 300-seat theatre at Beijing’s Laugh Stand-up Comedy Club is fully packed at 7.30pm on a Monday, the audience eagerly waiting for the night’s line-up of comedians to take the stage.

The emcee, dressed in a beige T-shirt and green cargo pants, walks up the stage and urges the audience to keep their spirits high throughout the 1.5-hour show. He asks the crowd: “Tell me, who is your favourite comic?”

Someone in the back cheekily shouts, “House!” and scattered laughs follow.

“Come on, don’t stir up trouble. We have been told not to bring this up. Don’t make life difficult for us,” the emcee parried.

After all, “House”, whose off-stage name is Li Haoshi, has become persona non grata in the mainstream public opinion in May for putatively comparing the People’s Liberation Army to his dogs in a comedy routine.

Li had said in a show in Beijing’s Century Theatre on May 13 that he was reminded of one of the army’s motto, “Good working style, capable of winning battles”, when he saw his pet dogs chasing a squirrel.

The motto originated from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the military chairman, when he set out in 2013 a list of qualities he expected of the army. The motto has since been repeated at various official occasions.

An audio recording of which was shared on microblogging platform Weibo, and a related hashtag became one of Weibo’s hottest search topics, hitting more than 700 million views.

Li, who has 136,000 followers on Weibo, and his agency, Xiaoguo Culture Media, have since apologised for the wisecrack.

Xiaoguo was fined 14.7 million yuan (S$2.8 million) for breaking a law that bans slander and insults against military personnel and “causing negative social impact”, according to a notice by Beijing’s Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau. The law was passed in China in 2021.

The bureau also said that Li and the agency did not stick to the script that had been pre-approved by the authorities. All of Xiaoguo’s shows have been cancelled indefinitely.

One of China’s top comedy show companies, Xiaoguo had staged about 60 performances in 11 cities, drawing some 30,000 people during the week-long Labour Day holiday in May alone.

A number of shows around the country – from stand-up comedy to jazz and choral performances – have also been cancelled without explanation in the wake of the leak, but live events have been slowly returning.