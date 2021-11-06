The rising stars of Chinese politics

BEIJING - Eleven of the 25 members of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will have to retire at the party's 20th congress in 2022, barring a change to the unwritten retirement age rule.

It remains to be seen if President Xi Jinping, who doubles as party and military chief, will bend the "seven up, eight down" rule, which dictates that politicians aged 67 or younger are eligible to stay on or join the Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee, while incumbent members aged 68 or older are disqualified.