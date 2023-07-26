News analysis

The questions that remain over China’s Qin Gang affair

Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
Beijing isn’t facing public pressure to explain what happened to its shortest-serving foreign minister Qin Gang or why he was removed. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING – “I have no information to provide.”

That was the stock phrase that greeted nearly every question lobbed at Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning a day after her boss got the sack. And there were plenty.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top