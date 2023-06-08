The march of Chinese robots into domestic factories

The domestic share of industrial robots in China doubled from 17.5 per cent in 2015 to 35.5 per cent in 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Zhai Shaohui, Qin Min, Qi Zhanning and Hao Shuai

Updated
10 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Chinese industrial robot manufacturers are gearing up to challenge the long-established dominance of global giants by taking advantage of expanding demand from China’s booming domestic electronics industry and the need to upgrade manufacturing.

The domestic share of industrial robots in China doubled from 17.5 per cent in 2015 to 35.5 per cent in 2022, according to MIR Databank. The growth of Chinese robot companies accelerated significantly over the past few years, partly due to supply chain disruptions that made it harder to access foreign products and partly because of a growing need for automation in small and midsized manufacturing companies amid pandemic-era labour shortages.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top