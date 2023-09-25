The making of Korean language textbooks featuring BTS

SEOUL - In 2021, the South Korean Education Ministry took a proactive step to create a government-managed Korean language education curriculum. This was in response to the growing international demand for the learning of the Korean language.

Before the central government’s involvement, the selection and distribution of language courses and textbooks were primarily handled by local Korean language education centres. This led to concerns about the lack of structured content that could cater to the diverse language proficiency levels and ages of foreign learners.

The government’s initiative launched two years ago has attempted to encompass the development of textbooks and supplementary educational materials so far.

The complimentary textbooks are distributed to students and teachers at elementary and high schools globally, that have adopted the Korean language as an official subject.

A total of 201,788 textbooks have been distributed to 28 countries as of 2022, according to the ministry’s overseas education support division.

The type and number of textbooks are issued annually in September - since many schools start their academic year that month - after carrying out a demand survey, the ministry explained, adding that about 7.2 billion won (S$7.4 million) had been spent each year since 2021.

The textbooks are made based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) - an international standard that describes language ability on a six-point scale, from A1 for beginners, up to C2 for those who have mastered a language.

Currently, the Korean language textbook levels are divided into eight groups - Pre-A1, A1, A2 and A2+ for beginner levels and B1, B1+, B2 and B2+ for intermediate levels, which consist of textbooks, workbook materials and a teacher’s guidebook.

In 2021, the ministry teamed up with Hybe Edu, the education technology division of Hybe, the K-pop agency that houses BTS, to develop supplementary learning material for Korean classes at local schools. This helps students delve into the Korean culture and its language more effectively.

The Korean-language textbook package featuring BTS is mostly video-based and contains practical phrases and expressions that are useful in everyday situations. Apart from the BTS content, the supplementary materials also cover South Korea’s history, culture and society.

The ministry has also teamed up with education authorities, teachers and language education specialists both at home and abroad to curate tailor-made Korean-language textbooks.

This aims to better address the needs of the targeted learners and cater to the needs of learners at different proficiency levels. Among those countries are Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Vietnam, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Thailand and the Philippines.

However, linguistic experts pointed out that more efforts are needed to enhance the quality of the Korean language education worldwide.