News Analysis

Hong Kong Budget’s housing fix misses the point

Magdalene Fung
Deputy Foreign Editor
The latest move evades the root cause of the city’s twin problems of housing availability and affordability: supply. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Updated
1 min ago
Published
49 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Hong Kong’s latest fix for its festering housing crisis has once more missed the woods for the trees.

The financial hub’s annual Budget unveiled on Wednesday cut the tax rate for first-time buyers of homes priced up to HK$9 million (S$1.5 million).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top