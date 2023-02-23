Hong Kong Budget’s housing fix misses the point

Hong Kong’s latest fix for its festering housing crisis has once more missed the woods for the trees.
The financial hub’s annual Budget unveiled on Wednesday cut the tax rate for first-time buyers of homes priced up to HK$9 million (S$1.5 million).
