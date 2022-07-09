The DIY gun used to kill Japan's Abe was simple to make, analysts say

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The man suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe with a hand-made gun on Friday (July 8) could have made the weapon in a day or two after obtaining readily available materials such as wood and metal pipes, analysts say.

The attack showed gun violence cannot be totally eliminated even in a country where tough gun laws mean it is nearly unheard of for citizens to buy or own firearms.

There have been some cases in recent years where people illicitly made weapons themselves in Japan.

But still, gun crime is very rare in Japan: last year there were 10 shooting incidents, eight involving gangsters, according to police data. One person was killed and four wounded.

"The making of guns with a 3D printer and the manufacturing of bombs can nowadays be learned off the internet from anywhere in the world," said Dr Mitsuru Fukuda, a Nihon University professor specialised in crisis management and terrorism.

"It can be done in two to three days after obtaining parts such as pipes," said Dr Fukuda, who analysed images of the gun used in Mr Abe's shooting.

Video images showed the assailant fired at Mr Abe with a device that had a pistol grip and what appeared to be two pipes covered in black electrical tape.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man at the scene and said he had admitted shooting Mr Abe; the suspect was later identified as Tetsuya Yamagami.

"Anyone with a basic understanding of how guns work could have made it with minimum knowledge," said firearms commentator Tetsuya Tsuda, adding that it may not even have taken half a day to manufacture the weapon used in the attack.

Japanese media said on Saturday the suspect had told investigators he had searched online for instructions how to make firearms, and ordered parts and gunpowder on the Internet as well.

The gun measured 40 by 20 centimetres (15.7 by 7.9 inches), and was made of materials such as metal and wood, officials from the Nara prefectoral police told reporters on Friday.

Police did not rule out the possibility that the bullets were also made by hand but said they were still investigating.

Investigators seized what appeared to be five hand-made guns from Yamagami's house, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday.