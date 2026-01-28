Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Thanks, but no thanks? Parsing China’s response to Trump’s Board of Peace invitation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

US President Donald Trump unveiling his Board of Peace in Davos on Jan 22.

US President Donald Trump unveiling his Board of Peace in Davos on Jan 22.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Kok Yufeng

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – In the days before and after US President Donald Trump unveiled his “Board of Peace” to the world’s elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 22, China’s official response to the new international body has been characteristically terse.

Fielding questions from journalists on the issue over four days from Jan 20 to 23 during its regular press briefings, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said only that

China received an invitation to join the board,

and that it is committed to

safeguarding an international system with the United Nations at its core.

See more on

China

US-China ties

Foreign policy

Diplomacy

Israel-Palestine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.