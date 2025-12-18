Thai victim of scalding case to sue South Korean husband

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The woman suffered severe burns, and the man later took her to a hospital in Seoul’s Seongdong-gu. She is consulting a lawyer about pursuing a civil case against her husband.

SEOUL - A Thai woman whose South Korean husband poured boiling water on her face while she was sleeping is preparing to file a civil lawsuit seeking damages, the Thai Embassy in South Korea told The Korea Herald on Dec 18 .

The embassy said it has helped the victim retain legal counsel and that she is currently consulting a lawyer about pursuing a civil case.

It added that her condition was improving. The alleged attack, which occurred on Dec 3, while she was sleeping, reportedly left severe burns on 40 per cent of her body.

The suspect is also facing criminal charges for the incident, which police view as a deliberate attack.

The Uijeongbu District Court on Dec 16 issued an arrest warrant for the husband, citing concerns that he could flee.

The suspect arrived at the court around 10.30am for a warrant review hearing, wearing a black coat and a face mask.

According to police, the man allegedly poured boiling water from a kettle onto his wife’s face while she was asleep at their home on Dec 3.

The woman sustained severe facial burns and was rushed to a hospital in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul. Medical staff alerted police around 9pm after suspecting domestic abuse.

Police issued emergency protective measures, including a restraining order and an order barring the suspect from contacting the victim.

Initial reports quoted the suspect as saying he attacked his wife to “make her ugly” so that “she would not see other men”.

During later questioning, however, he claimed the injuries were accidental, saying he spilled the hot water on her after tripping.

The case drew public attention after the victim posted photos on social media showing her face heavily bandaged.

Following police intervention, the suspect reportedly apologised and asked for forgiveness. The victim told investigators she did not wish to continue the relationship and explained that she went to the hospital with her husband because she could not afford the medical expenses on her own.

Thailand’s ambassador to South Korea, Tanee Sangrat, visited the victim on Dec 8 to wish her a swift recovery and said the embassy would coordinate with Korean authorities to provide legal assistance and interpretation services.

Several Thai nongovernmental organisations have also contacted the embassy to offer assistance with medical expenses. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK