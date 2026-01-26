Thai PM Anutin confirms no Nipah case in Thailand, urges Covid-19 era monitoring model

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Jan 25 that Thailand has stepped up public health monitoring and screening measures in response to the Nipah virus situation in India , using approaches similar to those applied during the Covid-19 period.

Thailand has not recorded its first case so far, but the authorities remain cautious.

The Ministry of Public Health has been instructed to provide prompt information to the public to prevent unnecessary alarm.

Based on briefings received, the disease spreads through contact with bodily fluids, rather than airborne transmission.

People are advised to observe personal hygiene through practices such as eating hot food, using serving spoons and washing their hands frequently.

The virus, which can spread from animals to humans, can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between humans, the Communicable Diseases Agency in Singapore said on its website.

The Thai Prime Minister also urged the public to reduce close physical contact where possible, suggesting non-contact greetings, similar to practices adopted during the Covid-19 period.

The public should remain highly vigilant against the spread of Nipah as there is no specific treatment and no vaccine for the virus, with symptoms potentially becoming more severe if the infection progresses.

Thailand will maintain surveillance measures for visitors arriving from India and apply stricter screening for travellers coming from higher-risk countries.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health began screening air passengers arriving from India for possible Nipah virus infections on Jan 26 , following reports of cases in West Bengal.

Screening is being carried out at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, focusing on travellers arriving from West Bengal. The authorities said passengers and relevant agencies have been cooperative.

The ministry has also issued a “Health Beware Card” for travellers arriving from risk areas.

It advises anyone who develops symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, breathing difficulties, drowsiness, confusion or seizures – especially if they have had contact with bats, sick animals or an infected person within 21 days before arriving in Thailand – to seek medical attention immediately.

Travellers are urged to inform medical staff about their travel history, possible exposure and the date their symptoms began. Those who feel unwell can contact the Department of Disease Control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists Nipah virus among pathogens targeted under its global strategy and preparedness plan for diseases with epidemic potential.

WHO says the Nipah infection can range from a mild illness to an acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

It has an estimated case fatality rate of 40 per cent to 75 per cent, which varies by outbreak depending on the capabilities of the local healthcare system. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK