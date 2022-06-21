Teslas banned from Communist Party resort town in China

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Tesla's cars will from July 1 be barred from entering Beidaihe, a coastal district east of Beijing that hosts the Communist Party's summer retreats, Reuters reported on Monday (June 20), citing a local traffic police official.

The ban will last for at least two months, according to the report, which cited the official as saying the decision concerned "national affairs" and that an announcement would be made soon.

The US automaker has previously been prohibited from sensitive areas in China, including in March 2021, when Teslas were banned from military complexes and housing compounds due to concerns about their cameras collecting sensitive data.

Elon Musk's company pledged to store any data it collected in China in the country, the world's biggest car market.

It also said that cameras built into its cars aren't activated outside North America.

The traffic police bureau in Beidaihe didn't respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment. A local Tesla representative also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla uses several small cameras, mainly located on the outside of the vehicle, to help guide parking, autopilot and self-driving functions.

Most models also have an interior camera mounted above the rear-view mirror.