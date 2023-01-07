Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed

SHANGHAI – Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker’s showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant that they overpaid for electric vehicles (EVs) they bought earlier.

On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against Tesla’s decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday.

Many said they believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late in 2022 would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply, as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant.

The scheduled expiration of a government subsidy at the end of 2022 also drove many to finalise their purchases.

Videos posted on social media showed crowds at Tesla stores and delivery centres in other Chinese cities, from Chengdu to Shenzhen, suggesting wider consumer backlash.

After Friday’s surprise discounts, Tesla’s EV prices in China are now between 13 per cent and 24 per cent below their September levels.

Analysts have said Tesla’s move was likely to boost its sales, which tumbled in December, and force other EV makers to cut prices too at a time of faltering demand in the world’s largest market for battery-powered cars.

While established automakers often discount to manage inventory and keep factories running when demand weakens, Tesla operates without dealerships and transparent pricing has been part of its brand image.

“It may be a normal business practice, but this is not how a responsible enterprise should behave,” said one Tesla owner protesting at the company’s delivery centre in Shanghai’s Minhang suburb on Saturday who gave his surname as Zhang.

He and the other Tesla owners, who said they took delivery in the final months of 2022, said they were frustrated with the abruptness of Friday’s price cut and Tesla’s lack of an explanation to recent buyers.

Mr Zhang said the police facilitated a meeting between Tesla staff and the assembled owners, where the owners handed over a list of demands, including an apology and compensation or other credits.

He added that the Tesla staff agreed to respond by Tuesday.

About a dozen police officers could be seen at the Shanghai protest, and most of the videos of the other demonstrations also showed a large police presence at the Tesla sites.