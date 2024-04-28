Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicks off surprise trip to Beijing: Sources

SHANGHAI -- A private jet linked to Tesla chief executive Elon Musk landed in Beijing on April 28, a flight tracking app showed, as two people with knowledge of the matter said the billionaire was kicking off a surprise visit to the automaker’s second-biggest market.

Mr Musk is seeking to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the roll-out of Full-Self Driving (FSD) software in China and to obtain approval to transfer data collected in the country abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies, one of the people said.

Tesla has since 2021 stored all data collected by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai as required by Chinese regulators and has not transferred any back to the United States.

The US electric vehicle (EV) maker rolled out FSD, the most autonomous version of its Autopilot software, four years ago but has yet to make it available in China despite customers urging it to do so.

Mr Musk said in April that Tesla might make FSD available to customers in China “very soon”, in response to a query on social media platform X.

Rival Chinese automakers such as Xpeng have been seeking to gain an advantage over Tesla by rolling out similar software.

Mr Musk’s visit to China was not flagged publicly, and the people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak with the media. Tesla did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The trip came just over a week after he scrapped a planned visit to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing “very heavy Tesla obligations”.

The company said in April that it would lay off 10 per cent of its global workforce as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs led by Chinese brands.

Landed in Beijing

A Gulfstream private jet with tail number N272BG, which is registered to Falcon Landing, a company connected to SpaceX and Tesla, landed at Beijing Capital Airport on April 28 at 6.03am GMT (2:03pm Singapore time), according to Chinese flight tracking app Flight Manager.

The other jet registered under Falcon Landing is N628TS, which is Mr Musk’s main jet that he used to travel to China on his last trip nearly a year ago, when he met Chinese government officials in Beijing and visited Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

Tesla has sold more than 1.7 million cars in China since it entered the market a decade ago, and the Shanghai factory is its largest globally.

Mr Musk’s visit coincides with the Beijing auto show, which opened last week and ends on May 4. Tesla does not have a booth at China’s largest auto show and last attended in 2021.

GM CEO Mary Barra on April 26 made an unannounced visit to the show in the world’s biggest auto market, according to two people with knowledge of her schedule. GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.