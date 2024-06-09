Terror attacks dampen Chinese interest in key corridor project with Pakistan

BEIJING - On June 5 in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he was willing to work together on an “upgraded version” of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

But beyond the rhetoric, a growing number of terrorist attacks against Chinese interests in recent years has dampened Beijing’s enthusiasm for the CPEC, which has faced serious delays because of Pakistan’s political instability and economic distress, analysts said.

This is despite the CPEC’s strategic significance for China, which, if successful, provides a transport and energy route to South Asia and the Middle East that avoids the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea.

The US$62 billion (S$83.8 billion) flagship project is a 3,000km network of roads, railways and pipelines that links China’s western Xinjiang region with the Pakistani port of Gwadar.

The project has been hailed as a centrepiece of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a vast infrastructure scheme that aims to boost trade and connectivity with China across Asia, Europe and Africa.

But local opposition to the CPEC in Pakistan and security concerns have continued to bog down the project.

In March 2024 alone, there were three terrorist attacks that appeared to target China-linked projects in Pakistan. In one instance, five security personnel were killed at Gwadar Port, a key node of the CPEC that is operated by a Chinese firm.

Mr Xi said at the June 5 meeting that China hoped Pakistan would “effectively protect the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan”. On June 6, Mr Sharif told a business reception that he would attach even greater importance to the safety of Chinese people in Pakistan than to the safety of his own children.

Mr Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based think-tank Wilson Centre, believes that at the moment, China is more concerned about the CPEC than Pakistan.

Beijing is genuinely shaken by the security risks it faces in Pakistan, and for good reason, he told The Straits Times.

“While China tends to have a strong risk tolerance for investment, when it comes to physical security – it deploys capital in many unstable parts of the world – its patience is likely wearing thin given that it keeps getting targeted in Pakistan despite Pakistani assurances that the problem is being dealt with,” Mr Kugelman added.

Other than security issues, Dr Salman Rafi Sheikh, assistant professor of politics at Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan, believes that China is losing interest in the CPEC because it perceives that Pakistan has not done its part in managing its economy.

Pakistan is mired in a debt crisis, with Mr Sharif’s government expected to seek at least US$6 billion under a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme after it presents its annual budget on June 12. Pakistan owes China about 13 per cent of its total debt.