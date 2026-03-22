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TEPCO nuclear plant in central Japan resumes generation, part replaced

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Resumption of commercial operation for Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant has been postponed until April.

Resumption of commercial operation for TEPCO's Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant has been postponed until April.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) on March 22 resumed power generation and transmission at a nuclear reactor in central Japan after replacing a cracked metal part found to have caused a fault signal that prompted its removal from the grid.

An alarm went off earlier in March, indicating a possible electricity leak at the recently rebooted No. 6 reactor of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex in Niigata prefecture.

TEPCO concluded that a damaged electric conductor linking a power generator and an earthing device had triggered the alarm, not an electricity leak.

Commercial operation was due to begin on March 25, but has been postponed until April following the recent incident. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.