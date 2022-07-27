Tensions over US House Speaker's reported travel plans

APRIL 7 Media reports in Taiwan and Japan said that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would make a stop in Taiwan on April 10, during a trip to Asia. The visit would commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act and show staunch US support for the island.

It would have been the first trip by a US House Speaker to Taiwan in 25 years.

Mrs Pelosi's office declined to say whether she was travelling to Taipei, citing longstanding security protocols. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry declined to comment as well.

APRIL 7 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lashed out at Mrs Pelosi's reported visit. "If the US House Speaker, a political leader of the United States, deliberately visits Taiwan, it would be a malicious provocation against China's sovereignty and gross interference in China's internal affairs, and would send an extremely dangerous political signal to the outside world. If the US side insists on having its own way, China will surely make a firm response and all the consequences will be borne by the US side," he said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China lodged solemn representations with the US side.

APRIL 7 Mrs Pelosi's spokesman said she tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the postponement of her reported visit to Taiwan.

JULY 19 The Financial Times (FT) reported that Mrs Pelosi now planned to visit Taiwan in August.

JULY 19 China reiterated its "stern position" on the issue, with Mr Zhao saying at a regular media briefing: "We firmly oppose any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region. The US Congress is part of the US government and supposed to strictly adhere to the US' 'one China' policy.

"Should the US side insist on doing otherwise, China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US must assume full responsibility for any ensuing consequences."

JULY 19 Mr Hu Xijin, retired editor-in-chief of the nationalist Global Times tabloid, slammed Mrs Pelosi on Twitter: "If she really dares to visit Taiwan, it will be a major serious incident. She will be the enemy that divides China. She will experience a risky visit. She will also bear historical responsibility for possibly triggering a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait."

JULY 20 US President Joe Biden, when asked about Mrs Pelosi's plans, appeared to cast doubt on her reported visit. "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."

JULY 21 Mrs Pelosi declined to comment on the reported visit. At a news conference in the Capitol, she said: "I don't ever discuss my travel plans. It's a security issue, so I won't be discussing that now. I think it is important for us to show support for Taiwan." JULY 21 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated China's stance at a regular media briefing, when asked about the issue. "Should the US side insist on making the visit, China will act strongly to resolutely respond to it and take countermeasures. We mean what we say," Mr Wang said. JULY 23 FT said China issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration. Beijing was not explicit about its potential reaction, it said, but added that China's military could try to block Mrs Pelosi from landing in Taiwan or take other actions to impede her visit, such as using fighter jets to intercept her military aircraft. JULY 25 When asked about FT's July 23 report, Mr Zhao said: "We are fully prepared for any eventuality. If the US side insists on making the visit, the Chinese side will take firm and strong measures to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof."