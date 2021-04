SINGAPORE/TAIPEI - With increased regularity since late last year, Chinese fighter jets and bombers have roared into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, with the largest-ever group of 25 aircraft doing so last week.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) this month also held a military exercise involving its aircraft carrier Liaoning in the Taiwan Strait, the narrow strip of water - only 160km at its widest - that separates Taiwan from mainland China.