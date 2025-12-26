Temperatures in Seoul fall to minus 11.8 deg C as South Korea is hit by season’s coldest morning

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Subfreezing temperatures are expected to persist throughout the day in many areas in South Korea.

- A harsh cold snap followed the Christmas holiday in South Korea.

As at 8am (7am Singapore time) on Dec 26 , temperatures in Seoul dropped to as low as minus 11.8 deg C, the lowest recorded so far this winter, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Strong winds pushed wind chill temperatures even lower, reaching minus 20 deg C.

Daytime highs will reach only minus 4 deg C in Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon province, and minus 1 deg C in Daejeon.

In some regions, snowfall is intensifying the bitter cold. The eastern islands of Ulleungdo and Dokdo remain under heavy snow warnings, with up to 15cm of snow forecast through the day.

Jeju’s mountainous areas are expected to receive 5cm to 10cm, while the Honam region, comprising Gwangju and the South and North Jeolla provinces, could see 1cm to 5cm. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK