Teens from some Asian countries invited to apply for enrolment at high schools in South Korea

SEOUL – To tackle a dwindling youth population, South Korea’s south-eastern province of North Gyeongsang is trying a new strategy: inviting Asian teens to enrol at its high schools as a way to cultivate potential future residents.

Schools in North Gyeongsang province are currently selecting 72 teenagers from six countries in Asia for admission for the upcoming school year. The school year starts in March 2024. The eligible countries are Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, Cambodia and China.

“Like Korean students attending school, tuition will be free for overseas students, but they would have to pay for living expenses such as dormitory fees,” Ms Kim Mi-jeong, the programme’s head at the North Gyeongsang Office of Education, told The Korea Herald.

As South Korean public education is free from elementary to high school levels, there are no scholarships tied to the study-abroad programme, she added.

Nine schools, mostly vocational schools with boarding options, will accept foreign students through the programme.

Applicants for this programme must submit academic records from middle school and score level 2 or higher in the Test of Proficiency in Korean, the state-run Korean language test more widely known as Topik.

The chosen students will be eligible to apply for a D-4-3 visa, which is a subtype of the D-4 general trainee visa and is usually given to elementary, middle or high school students.

The D-4 visa allows students to stay in South Korea for one year. To study beyond the first year and graduate, students will have to renew it every year.

There are discussions with related agencies to give the graduates of this programme work visas, so that they can settle in the province after graduation.

Four schools under the programme have already completed admissions. The schools are Uiseong Unitech High School, Korea International Culinary Arts High School, Korea Railroad High School and Gimcheon High School. A total of 32 students from Thailand, China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Mongolia were admitted to the schools.

The application deadline for the remaining five schools is Sept 8.

The schools are Korea Marine Meister High School in Pohang, which will accept four students from Indonesia; Silla Technical High School in Gyeongju, which is looking for 12 students from Vietnam; and Gyeongju Business High School, Gyeongju Girls Information High School and Myeongin High School in Seongju, which plan to accept a combined 24 students from Vietnam.