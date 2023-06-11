Teenager who sought to derail South Korea bullet train by placing rock on railway to be questioned

A rail traffic controller noticed the boy trespassing into the restricted area and placing a rock on the railway. PHOTO: KORAIL
SEOUL – Police plan to summon for questioning a teenage boy who allegedly placed a brick-sized rock on a high-speed railway last week, officials said Sunday.

According to South Korea’s railway police and Korail, the state-run railway operator, the incident occurred at around 9pm on Thursday at Singyeongju Station in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

A rail traffic controller who was monitoring the station via closed-circuit cameras noticed the boy trespassing into the restricted area and placing a rock on the railway.

He immediately reported the situation to the control tower and the rock was removed.

The railway section where the rock was placed is used by high-speed trains that run at a maximum speed of 300kmh, Korail officials explained.

Less than a minute after the removal of the rock, a train carrying 116 passengers passed through that section.

According to local reports, the suspect, whose identity and exact age have been withheld, said he wanted to derail the train and be sent to a juvenile detention centre.

The Korea Railway Police plan to further investigate the boy’s motives. The suspect could face charges of violating the Railway Safety Act. The interrogation will be conducted with a parent or guardian in attendance, officials said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

