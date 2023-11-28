Teenager investigated for assaulting deliveryman with golf club in Gangnam

SEOUL - A teenager, was arrested on Nov 11 for attacking a deliveryman in the wealthy district of Gangnam, Seoul, with a golf club in broad daylight.

The assailant, identified as a high school student, is now facing aggravated assault charges.

The incident came to light when the victim’s dashboard camera footage was shared on YouTube on Nov 24.

In the video, the teen was seen striking a deliveryman on a motorcycle with a golf club as he drives past the gate of an apartment complex.

As the motorcycle stops, the teen nonchalantly picked up his club from the street and walked away. The teen also ignored the victim, who attempted to confront him.

The victim suffered injuries on his leg from the attack, according to the YouTube channel.

The motorcycle was also seriously damaged, with repair costs estimated at 2.6 million won (S$2,685) and a projected repair timeline of six months.

The alleged response from one of the teenager’s parents drew ire from the public.

The teenager’s father briefly apologised through the phone and has since been unreachable, according to the victim’s account in the video.

When the victim asked for 30 million won in compensation, the teenager’s father reportedly proposed to pay only half. The victim said he intends to file a criminal complaint to the police

During the investigation, the teenager reportedly stated that he carried out the attack without any specific reason. He reportedly had a previous assault conviction. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK