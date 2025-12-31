Straitstimes.com header logo

Teen stabbed in fight with another student in Seoul’s Gangnam district

SEOUL - South Korean police are investigating two high school students after a street fight in Seoul’s Gangnam district resulted in one teenager sustaining a stab wound to the neck.

The incident occurred around 7.50pm (6.50pm Singapore time) on Dec 28 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. The two students became acquainted through social media and were previously involved in a physical altercation, police said.

They later agreed to meet again, and the dispute escalated once again into physical violence.

During the confrontation, one student allegedly pulled out a knife. The resulting wound was not life-threatening, and the injured student was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the authorities.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is investigating the student suspected of wielding the knife on charges of special violence, which applies to assaults involving weapons. The other student is also under investigation for violence, as police view the incident as a mutual fight. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

