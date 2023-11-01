Teen in South Korea apprehended over stabbing death of teenage girl

SEOUL – Officials in Bundang Police Station confirmed on Tuesday that they apprehended a teenage boy in connection with a fatal stabbing incident involving another teenager, a girl he reportedly met through an online chatting app.

The incident occurred in the early hours last Friday at an apartment located in the suburban neighbourhood of Bundang in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The two teenagers reportedly had an altercation while drinking together at the victim’s residence, ultimately leading to the attack at around 3.20am according to police.

The suspect is said to have contacted the police himself, admitting to the stabbing and claiming that he, too, had been stabbed. Authorities have yet to substantiate the suspect’s claim of being attacked by the victim.

The female victim was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Responding officers apprehended the suspect at the scene, who was also hospitalised due to serious injuries sustained. Authorities plan to file an arrest warrant for the suspect immediately upon his release from hospitalisation.

Bundang, a suburban district south of Seoul, made headlines earlier this year for a violent car-ramming and stabbing spree at a local department store in August, which left 14 wounded and one dead. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK