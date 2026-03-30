Tech powerhouse, China gateway, talent magnet: How Hong Kong is coming for the world’s best

At the Global Talent Summit Week, leaders outlined why Hong Kong’s unique access to China, combined with a growing artificial intelligence ecosystem, makes it a premier option for high-calibre talent

The Global Talent Summit Week organised by Hong Kong Talent Engage commenced on March 18 and ran through March 29, focusing on the integrated development of education, technology and talent.

Hong Kong is doubling down on efforts to attract global professionals as it continues to build on its success as an international hub for finance, shipping and trade, among others.

The push comes even as the city made the leap to fourth from ninth place globally and nabbed the pole position in Asia in the IMD World Talent Ranking 2025.

Building on the success, Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE), a dedicated office under the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, hosted the signature Global Talent Summit (GTS) Week in mid-March.

The summit showcased two anchor events – the International Talent Forum and the CareerConnect Expo – on March 18 and 19, with nine satellite events that ran until March 29.

The two-day summit attracted a total of 10,000 visits and 170,000 views from around the world. Over 30 speakers spanning across policymakers, businesses and academia, discussed topics centred around three key themes: technology, education and talent.

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee, China’s vice-minister of Human Resources and Social Security Yu Jiadong and Hong Kong secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun at the International Talent Forum, Global Talent Summit Week 2026. PHOTO: HKTE

Among those who graced the event were Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, China’s Vice-Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Yu Jiadong and Hong Kong Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun.

Future of work in a rapidly changing world

As artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation and technological advancements reshape industries and education, this year’s summit explores how technology, education and talents integrate to shape the global workforce of the future.

Professor Christopher Pissarides, a 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences from the London School of Economics delivered his keynote speech on The Future of Work. PHOTO: HKTE

Professor Christopher Pissarides, a 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences from the London School of Economics, said in his keynote address that a prerequisite to succeeding in such an environment is to embrace lifelong learning, while government policies must support AI literacy and development.

He said Hong Kong possesses clear strengths in traditional industries such as finance, commerce and international trade logistics. It is also home to a world-class education system.

Given Hong Kong’s proximity to Shenzhen, an innovation hub for hardware and industrial AI, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the city is primed to grow into a regional high technology hub.

“Hong Kong has a vibrant service-based economy, a high-quality talent pool and productivity, proactive government policies and a thriving entrepreneurial culture. These strengths define Hong Kong’s unique role within the Greater Bay Area and will be key to its continued ability to attract international talent,” said Prof Pissarides.

Hong Kong to align with global and national priorities

Chief executive Lee said that Hong Kong is fast rising as an international talent hub, driven by a comprehensive and forward-looking strategy that integrates talent development with economic transformation, technological advancement and regional cooperation. Such efforts have been widely recognised, with Hong Kong rising to fourth globally and first in Asia in the International Institute for Management Development’s World Talent Ranking 2025.

He added that Hong Kong will continue to uphold openness, deepen international engagement and align closely with national development strategies. Policies in education, innovation and infrastructure will be further refined to ensure Hong Kong remains a fertile ground for ideas and enterprises, where global talent feels welcomed, valued and supported.The summit also touched on how Hong Kong’s dual advantages as an international talent hub and as China’s gateway for global talent stand out.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges and chairman of McKinsey & Company for Greater China Joe Ngai, respectively, outlined key trends in high-calibre talent demand and development, as well as how innovation and technology are reshaping talent development model across regions.

The forum also brought together leaders from academia, innovation and technology, and human resources, including president of Peking University, Professor Gong Qihuang; co-founder and chief scientist of SenseTime Group Lin Dahua; and vice-president of Talent Solutions for Asia Pacific at LinkedIn Ruchee Anand, to examine the future talent ecosystem and how cross-border and cross-sector collaboration can nurture future-ready talent.

CareerConnect Expo activities and satellite events

The CareerConnect Expo drew about 70 enterprises, education and technology institutions, showcasing opportunities for professionals looking to build careers and settle in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. PHOTO: HKTE

About 70 exhibitors comprising enterprises, education and technology institutions, and government departments set up booths at the two-day CareerConnect Expo at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Expo had five thematic zones and participants were introduced to Hong Kong’s latest policy initiatives and industry information, settlement support services, networking opportunities with multinational enterprises and career prospects across the Greater Bay Area.

Beyond the Expo, there were nine satellite events hosted all over Hong Kong. Co-organised with HKTE’s working partners, these include regional conferences, career fairs and corporate award ceremonies.

Director of HKTE Felix Chan noted that this year’s GTS Week is built on the success of the inaugural edition in 2024, and that the event has been extended to span over a week.

Said Mr Chan, “The Global Talent Summit Week is a living demonstration of Hong Kong’s commitment to building a world-class talent ecosystem, setting a benchmark for international talent events in Asia. Our priority remains clear: to ensure that every talent who chooses Hong Kong finds not just opportunity, but a place to live and thrive.”

“Our work does not stop here – at HKTE, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every talent who chooses Hong Kong finds not just opportunity, but a city where they can truly live, grow and thrive,” Mr Chan added.

Rewatch highlights of the session online to revisit the latest offerings from the GTS Week event; get valuable insights from the officials, business and industry leaders; and stay connected with HKTE and Hong Kong’s Talent Schemes.

Footnote:

Hong Kong Talent Engage, an office under the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is committed to promoting Hong Kong’s advantages, opportunities, and various talent admission schemes in different global markets while providing comprehensive one-stop support services for incoming talents to facilitate their settlement and integration into the new environment for long-term development.