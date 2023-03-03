Tattoo artist tells stories of China’s still marginalised women through ink

BEIJING – For over two years, Chinese tattoo artist Song Jiayin has interviewed her female clients and posted the results online, recording the memories, hopes and fears of hundreds of women in ink and video.

Her designs – from a sunset to a delicately stylised uterus and images of beloved pets – are as varied as the women’s motivations for getting them etched on their bodies.

In a country where spaces for female self-expression have shrunk in recent years, getting a tattoo can feel like an empowering act.

“When you choose to get tattooed, and choose a different image to put on your body, you are actually taking action to say, I control my body,” Song said.

China’s Communist Party has long exercised control over women’s bodies through coercive reproductive legislation, such as the now-abandoned one-child policy.

Under President Xi Jinping, the authorities have cracked down on almost every kind of feminist activism, restricting non-governmental organisations, arresting high-profile figures and suspending social media accounts.

Conservative attitudes valuing women primarily for their appearance and childbearing remain the norm, reinforced by state media and popular culture.

Song, who describes herself as a feminist, sees her project as an open-ended documentary that she hopes will help both promote women’s voices and challenge stereotypes.

“I want to give (women) a bigger platform for more people to see what they express,” she said.

The “1,000 Girls” videos all stick to a simple format – they start off with an ice-breaker: “What is your zodiac sign?“

But in the conversations that follow, interviewees share intimate thoughts about mental health, gender, anxieties about growing older, and the deaths of loved ones.