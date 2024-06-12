Taroko National Park slated to partially reopen by end of year

A damaged pavilion covered in mud at the Taroko National Park after an earthquake in Hualien on April 4. PHOTO: AFP
Carmen Sin
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 11:49 AM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

The Taroko National Park Headquarters in Hualien, Taiwan on June 11 said it hopes to reopen some of the park’s safer trails and picturesque spots by end 2024.

The sprawling attraction has been closed to the public since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake of April 3 struck just off the coast, with Hualien county – near the epicentre – the hardest hit.

Restoration contracts will be awarded in July for the less severely damaged spots which pose fewer safety risks.

Parts of the park slated to open earlier are Taroko Terrace, the northern section of the Taroko Terrace Trail, Changchun Shrine, Buluowan lower terrace, Buluowan suspension bridge, the Tunnel of Nine Turns Trail , Tianxiang, the Chongde Trail and the Huide Trail along the Suhua highway.

Some of these areas could reopen before the turn of the year, if repair works go smoothly, the authorities said, though the upcoming typhoon season and continuing aftershocks could hamper efforts.

The reopening timeline will be longer for the more notable spots that took bigger hits –Swallow Grotto Trail, Shakadang Trail, Lushui Trail and Zhuilu Old Road.

More On This Topic
4 people injured, cars partially buried in Taiwan landslide
Travelling to Taiwan? Aftershocks can last up to a year, so earthquake preparedness is key

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top