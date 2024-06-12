Taroko National Park slated to partially reopen by end of year

The Taroko National Park Headquarters in Hualien, Taiwan on June 11 said it hopes to reopen some of the park’s safer trails and picturesque spots by end 2024.

The sprawling attraction has been closed to the public since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake of April 3 struck just off the coast, with Hualien county – near the epicentre – the hardest hit.

Restoration contracts will be awarded in July for the less severely damaged spots which pose fewer safety risks.

Parts of the park slated to open earlier are Taroko Terrace, the northern section of the Taroko Terrace Trail, Changchun Shrine, Buluowan lower terrace, Buluowan suspension bridge, the Tunnel of Nine Turns Trail , Tianxiang, the Chongde Trail and the Huide Trail along the Suhua highway.

Some of these areas could reopen before the turn of the year, if repair works go smoothly, the authorities said, though the upcoming typhoon season and continuing aftershocks could hamper efforts.

The reopening timeline will be longer for the more notable spots that took bigger hits –Swallow Grotto Trail, Shakadang Trail, Lushui Trail and Zhuilu Old Road.