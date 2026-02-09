Takaichi triumphs with Japan’s biggest post-war election victory

Japan's Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi speaks with media on the House of Representatives election day at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, on Feb 8.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election triumph , positioning her as the nation’s strongest leader in the postwar era in an outcome that will embolden the premier while possibly fueling market volatility on speculation surrounding fiscal spending plans.

Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party achieved the biggest post-war victory for a single-party in a general election in Japan, an extraordinary transformation of fortunes for a party that was on the ropes last summer before getting behind the nation’s first ever female premier in October.

The LDP secured a two-thirds super majority in the 465-seat lower house by itself, according to public broadcaster NHK.

A tally of results by NHK early on Feb 9 showed that the ruling coalition had won 352 seats in the lower house, expanding its previous razor-thin majority of 233 by a considerable margin.

The LDP’s haul of 316 seats gives it a higher proportion of representatives in the lower house than any other party in post-war Japan.

Ms Takaichi had staked her job on the outcome of the snap election just months after taking office, saying she would step down if her ruling coalition failed to win a majority.

The gamble appears to have paid off spectacularly, just seven months after the LDP lost control of both houses of parliament.

The outcome gives Ms Takaichi a mandate to push ahead with bold spending plans that have put investors on edge and a more assertive stance on the international stage, where she has clashed with China over Japan’s support for Taiwan.

The yen initially weakened before paring losses to trade around 157.25 to the dollar at 7.30am in Tokyo. The bond market was poised to open lower, while stocks were set to gain as the so-called Takaichi trade got a fresh boost.

A super majority in the lower house will make it even easier for her coalition to pass legislation and put the contentious issue of constitutional amendment back on the table, reviving a debate that has energised nationalists and spooked advocates of Japan’s longstanding pacifism.

“They had dropped three straight major elections in a row when she took over and she snapped that losing streak,” said Mr David Boling, a former deputy assistant US Trade Representative, now at the Asia Group.

“She’s reclaimed the momentum and now she really owns the party’s future.”

Investors had already been positioning for a decisive victory for the LDP, scooping up Japanese stocks and selling the yen and government bonds, as they expected an emboldened Ms Takaichi to ramp up spending and investment to support the economy, while possibly slowing down the Bank of Japan’s pace of interest rate hikes.

In particular, economists and market watchers have been closely scouring Ms Takaichi’s remarks on her spending plans, the possibility of cutting the sales tax on food and her views on the yen.

Last weekend she gave comments that appeared to welcome the benefits of a weak yen, sparking further weakness in the currency.

“That kind of ambiguity is not particularly helpful for the yen and it could well be that we’ll be testing the 159, 160 mark in the coming days,” said Mr Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets Europe.

“I think that some talk of possible interventions could well be reemerging as the week goes on.”

Speaking as the results came in, Ms Takaichi said her remarks on the yen had been misinterpreted. She reiterated her view that she wanted to build a strong economy that wasn’t affected by fluctuations in the currency.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama declined to comment on the yen’s level, but reminded reporters that the authorities were in close contact with the US and said she would communicate with markets on Feb 9 if necessary.

The comments pointed to possible concern within Ms Takaichi’s government that a resounding win might jolt markets at the start of the week.

On policy, one of the leading issues in the election has been a cost-of-living crunch for families dealing with the first consistent bout of inflation in a generation.

Both the LDP and the main opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, favour lowering the sales tax on food to zero to help households, but the LDP is looking at a temporary measure while the CRA wants the move to be permanent.

On a TV programme, Ms Takaichi said she’d like to proceed on the premise that she had won public approval for a suspension of the food sales tax for two years without issuing fresh government bonds, in line with a reference in her manifesto.

But given the difference of opinion among political parties, discussions were still required, she added.

“The consumption tax is an extremely significant issue. We intend to proceed flexibly, listening to the opinions of each party, while we aim to reach a conclusion as soon as possible,” she said.

That still leaves some wiggle room for an amended plan. Her initial pledge to suspend the sales tax cut temporarily added to market jitters over her government’s pro-active fiscal policy.

Longer-term bond yields spiked sharply in January as investors weighed the plans for a tax reduction without clear financing. A two-year suspension is estimated to cost the government ¥5 trillion (S$40.5 billion) in lost annual tax revenue.

“The Takaichi administration is well aware that pushing aggressive fiscal measures too aggressively tends to lead to yen depreciation and rising bond yields,” said Ms Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“For the Bank of Japan, a weaker yen would increase inflationary pressure, potentially pushing for rate hikes. However, accelerating the pace of rate hikes requires caution, so the BOJ faces a difficult balancing act.”

The LDP’s loss of its longtime coalition partner Komeito to what is now the CRA was initially expected to have more of a detrimental impact on the election, given that the party’s backing from religious group Soka Gakkai delivered solid votes for the LDP in the past.

But earlier surveys suggested otherwise, with the hurriedly formed CRA struggling to appeal to voters.

By the morning of Feb 9 , the CRA’s tally stood at 49 seats, NHK said. CRA co-leader Yoshihiko Noda conceded defeat in the early hours of Feb 9 , and the Asahi newspaper reported on Feb 9 that the party will soon choose a new leader.

Ms Takaichi had bet on a snap election to capitalise on high approval ratings while leaving the opposition on the back foot.

Mr Noda’s gamble to throw his weight behind the merger of his opposition party with Komeito proved to be a misjudgment.

Now Ms Takaichi has the kind of solid administration that makes her untouchable for the time being.

“I think one upside is now that she has such a strong majority, there’s more predictability and stability in governing and you would think the markets would like that,” Mr Boling said. BLOOMBERG