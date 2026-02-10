For subscribers
News analysis
Taiwan’s security blanket may become warmer after Takaichi’s big win in snap polls
TAIPEI – Defence ties between Taiwan and Japan look set to deepen after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory in the Feb 8 snap election
With her Liberal Democratic Party securing a two-thirds majority in the Lower House – the first time a single party has achieved this in Japan’s post-war history – voters have delivered Ms Takaichi a powerful mandate to advance an ambitious security reform agenda
