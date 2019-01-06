Taiwan's ruling party DPP elects Cho Jung-tai as new chairman

TAIPEI - Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elected former Cabinet Secretary-General Cho Jung-tai as its new chairman on Sunday (Jan 6).

The post was vacated by President Tsai Ing-wen in November after the party suffered a string of defeats in local elections, fuelled by a backlash over her domestic reforms and deteriorating ties with China.

DPP acting chairman Lin Yu-chang said Cho gained 24,699 votes or 72.6 per cent of the ballots cast by DPP members in the election, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Cho's rival You Ying-lung, chairman of the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, took 9,323 votes.

The DPP will confirm Cho's election as chairman at its central advisory meeting on Wednesday and he will take over the post formally from Lin, CNA said.

Cho's term will run until May 19, 2020.