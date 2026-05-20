Straitstimes.com header logo

Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by ‘external forces’, president says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te faces not only pressure from China, but also from the US, traditionally its most important supporter.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te faces not only pressure from China, but also from the US, traditionally its most important supporter.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by “external forces”, only by its own people, and the democratically governed island will not give up its freedom, President Lai Ching-te said on May 20 as he marked two years in office.

Mr Lai faces not only pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own and calls him a “separatist”, but also from the US, traditionally its most important supporter.

Last week following a summit with China’s Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said he was undecided on further arms sales to Taiwan, which he said were a “good negotiating chip” and that he was “not looking to have somebody say, ‘Let’s go independent’”.

Speaking at the presidential office in Taipei, Mr Lai said democracy is not a “gift that fell from the sky”.

“Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by external forces, nor can it be held hostage by fear, division, or short-term interests. Taiwan’s future must be decided jointly by its 23 million people,” he said.

Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and preventing “external forces” from changing the cross-strait status quo are Taiwan’s strategic objectives, Mr Lai added.

“Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community, not a party that undermines stability,” he said.

Mr Lai reiterated that Taiwan was willing, on the principles of parity and dignity, to engage in healthy and orderly exchanges with China, but rejected efforts that “package unification as peace”. REUTERS

More on this topic
Taiwan opposition vote to impeach President Lai fails
Taiwan ‘cautiously optimistic’ about US arms sales, defence minister says
See more on

Taiwan

Lai Ching-te

China

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.