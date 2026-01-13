Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jet crash underscores defence vulnerabilities

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: A technician works on an F-16 plane at an air force base in Hualien, Taiwan April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Taiwan's ageing fleet faces a near-daily need to scramble aircraft to intercept or monitor Chinese military planes.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Yip Wai Yee

Follow topic:

TAIPEI The

crash of an upgraded Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet

has highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the island’s air defences, at a time when Beijing has ramped up its military threats.

In particular, questions have been raised over Taiwan’s ageing F-16 fleet, which is believed to be affected by wear and tear due to a near-daily need to scramble aircraft to intercept or monitor Chinese military planes entering the island’s air defence identification zone. There has also been mounting frustration over the significant delays in deliveries of new fighters from the US.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.