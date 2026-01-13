Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jet crash underscores defence vulnerabilities

– The crash of an upgraded Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet has highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the island’s air defences, at a time when Beijing has ramped up its military threats.

In particular, questions have been raised over Taiwan’s ageing F-16 fleet, which is believed to be affected by wear and tear due to a near-daily need to scramble aircraft to intercept or monitor Chinese military planes entering the island’s air defence identification zone. There has also been mounting frustration over the significant delays in deliveries of new fighters from the US .