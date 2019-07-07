Taiwan's EVA Air to end strike on Tuesday after union, management reach deal

TAIPEI (DPA) - Striking flight attendants at Taiwan's second-largest airline EVA Air reached an agreement with management late Saturday (July 6) and announced that the strike will end on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed with both the Ministry of Labour and Taoyuan city government, where Taiwan's international airport is located, as witnesses.

According to the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union, the strike will end on Tuesday at midnight. No other details were available.

Lee Ying, a striking union member, told a joint news conference in Taoyuan City, in northern Taiwan, that the strike demonstrated solidarity from the 2,300 flight attendants.

"We really want to participate in corporate governance, which critically affects our working conditions," Lee said.

Minister of Labour Hsu Ming-chun said the regulations would be revised in order to create a better work environment.

EVA management apologised to consumers late Saturday for inconvenience caused.

Since the strike started on June 20, the carrier has cancelled more than 2,200 flights up until July 19, affecting 300,000 passengers.

EVA Airways chairman Steve Lin said that operation would possibly return to normal around late July or early August.

Related Story Eva Air cancels hundreds more flights as cabin crew strike drags on

Related Story Taiwan’s EVA Air flight attendants extend strike after talks fail

According to EVA Air management, as of Friday, the strike has caused a financial loss of 2.78 billion Taiwan dollars (S$120 million ).

After the unprecedented 17-day strike, it will take until the end of the month to restore flights to their normal schedule, reported Taiwan News website.

The longest strike in Taiwan's history led to the cancellation of 1,440 flights, affecting more than 280,000 passengers, it said.

However, because a full resumption of normal flights will only be possible by the end of the month, 2,250 flights have been listed as cancelled until July 19, it said, quoting Taiwan's Central News Agency.